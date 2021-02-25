‘Nirav Modi Has a Case to Answer in India’: UK Court Clears Extradition of Fugitive Diamantaire in PNB Scam
UK Court Clears Extradition of Fugitive Nirav Modi in PNB Scam

‘Nirav Modi Has a Case to Answer in India’: UK Court Clears Extradition of Fugitive Diamantaire in PNB Scam

WEB DESK

A UK court on Thursday ordered the extradition of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi after a nearly two-year-long legal battle and accepted the Indian case that he threatened witnesses and tampered with evidence.

District Judge Samuel Goozee at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court also accepted the prima facie evidence against Modi for money laundering. “Many of these are a matter for trial in India. I am satisfied again that there is evidence he could be convicted,” the court said.

The magistrate said that the detention condition in India was satisfactory and that Barrack 12 considered acceptable as place for detention. “Conditions in Barack 12 look far better than his current cell in London,” the court said.

The court also found medical arrangements in India for Modi acceptable.

Fugitive diamantaire Modi, who is lodged in a London prison as he contests his extradition to India on charges of fraud and money laundering in the estimated Rs 14-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case.

