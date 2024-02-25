UK Conservatives suspend MP who accused London Mayor Sadiq Khan as ‘Islamists’

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Feb 2024 12:37:13      انڈین آواز
The UK’s governing Conservative Party has suspended ties with one of its lawmakers after he accused London Mayor Sadiq Khan of being controlled by Islamists, as tensions over the Israel-Hamas war roil British politics.

The party said that Lee Anderson was suspended after he refused to apologize for remarks made about Khan in a television interview on Friday. The action means that Anderson, a deputy chairman of the Conservatives until last month, will sit in Parliament as an independent.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and other senior Conservative leaders had come under increasing pressure to reject the comments, which the chairwoman of the opposition Labour Party called “unambiguously racist and Islamophobic.” The controversy comes as the Israel-Hamas war fuels tensions in British society. Figures released over the last week show that both anti-Jewish and anti-Muslim incidents have risen sharply since Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7.

