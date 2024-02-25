US: Indian national dies in fire incident in New York’s Harlen

AMN WEB DESK

In US, a 27-year-old Indian national has died in a deadly fire incident in New York’s Harlen. The deceased was identified as Fazil Khan. Indian Embassy in New York posted condolences on X.

According to the Fire Department of New York (FDNY), a lithium-ion battery caused a deadly fire at a Harlem apartment building on Friday. Reportedly, 17 others were injured and dozens of people were displaced.

According to fire officials, 18 people were rescued, 12 were rushed to a local hospital and four victims remain in critical condition. Following the incident, a full vacate order has been issued by the Department of Buildings and the Red Cross is assisting dozens of people with temporary housing at a school nearby. According to the FDNY, in 2023, lithium-ion batteries caused 267 fires, 150 injuries and 18 deaths in the city.