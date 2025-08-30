UK bars Israeli officials from London Arms Fair amid Gaza tensions

AMN/ WEB DESK

The British government has prohibited Israeli officials from attending a major arms fair in London next month, amid rising tensions between the two allies over Gaza war. The Ministry of Defence in a statement said, that no Israeli government delegation will be invited to attend DSEI UK 2025.

The biennial exhibition, running from 9th to 12th of September, is one of the world’s largest arms trade shows.The decision follows London’s suspension of some weapons export licences to Israel, the freezing of free trade negotiations, and sanctions imposed on two Israeli ministers.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Defense Ministry has announced it will not participate in the upcoming defense exhibition in London. The ministry said, the harmful and disgraceful move was directly targeted at Israeli representatives. As a result, Israel will not establish a national pavilion at the exhibition, though Israeli defense industries that choose to attend will still receive full ministry support.