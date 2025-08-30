Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Turkey closes airspace and ports to Israeli military and trade

Aug 30, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Turkey has announced that it was closing its airspace to Israeli government planes and any cargo of arms for the Israeli military while closing its ports to maritime trade between third countries and Israel. The announcement by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan came in the wake of a ban on direct trade between Turkey and Israel announced in May last year.

Foreign Minister Fidan in a special parliamentary debate on Gaza said, they have cut off the trade with Israel and closed the ports to Israeli ships. The minister said, they do not allow container ships carrying weapons and ammunition to Israel to enter Turkey’s ports, nor do they allow aircraft to enter their airspace. Mr Fidan also said, Turkey had presidential approval to carry out air drops of aid to Gaza. The Israeli government did not immediately comment on his remarks.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: Trump Terminates Extended Secret Service Protection for Kamala Harris

Aug 30, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UK bars Israeli officials from London Arms Fair amid Gaza tensions

Aug 30, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Putin criticises Western sanctions ahead of China visit

Aug 30, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: Trump Terminates Extended Secret Service Protection for Kamala Harris

30 August 2025 2:11 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UK bars Israeli officials from London Arms Fair amid Gaza tensions

30 August 2025 1:44 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Turkey closes airspace and ports to Israeli military and trade

30 August 2025 1:43 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Putin criticises Western sanctions ahead of China visit

30 August 2025 1:40 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!