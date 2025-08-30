Putin criticises Western sanctions ahead of China visit, Says SCO Summit Will Boost Eurasian Unity

Russian President Vladimir Putin has blasted Western sanctions ahead of his visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. In an interview to China’s news agency, President Putin said, Russia and China jointly opposed discriminatory sanctions in global trade.

The Russian leader said, the SCO summit will strengthen the capacity to respond to contemporary challenges and threats and consolidate solidarity across the shared Eurasian space. He added, all this will help shape a fairer multipolar world order.

President Putin will be in China till Wednesday on a four-day visit. The Russian leader will first attend the two-day summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the northern Chinese port city of Tianjin. President Putin will then travel to Beijing to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and attend a military parade commemorating the end of World War Two.