US: Trump Terminates Extended Secret Service Protection for Kamala Harris

US Former Vice President Kamala Harris will lose her Secret Service protection starting Monday, after President Donald Trump signed a memorandum terminating the extended security arrangement, The New York Times reported.

According to the letter obtained by the newspaper, Mr. Trump directed Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to “discontinue any security-related procedures previously authorized by Executive Memorandum, beyond those required by law.”

By statute, a former vice president is entitled to Secret Service protection for six months after leaving office. However, President Joseph R. Biden Jr. had extended Ms. Harris’s protection for an additional year, citing security concerns raised by her aides. Without that extension, her detail would have ended in July.

Two people familiar with the matter told The New York Times that Harris’s aides had specifically requested the extension, given the heightened political environment and potential threats.

The move marks a reversal of Mr. Biden’s earlier order, and it remains unclear whether Ms. Harris will seek alternative security arrangements. The White House and the Department of Homeland Security have not commented publicly on the decision.

The termination of protection for a former vice president, particularly one as high-profile as Harris, is unusual and may spark political debate over security norms and presidential discretion in extending or curtailing such measures.