इंडियन आवाज़     03 Sep 2022 10:30:09      انڈین آواز

UIDAI tops among all Ministries and Departments in resolving Public Grievances

Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has topped among all Ministries and Departments in resolving Public Grievances. This was stated in the ranking report published by Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances for the month of August 2022. UIDAI has been a top performer in the resolution of cases received through Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS).

Ministry of Electronics and IT in a statement said that UIDAI is further committed to serve residents of India, and has been a catalyst for both ease of living and ease of doing business. The organization is going to launch State-of-the-art Open Source new Customer Relationship Management-CRM solution soon. The new CRM solution shall have the capability to support multi-channels like Phone Calls, Emails, chatbots, Web portals, Social Media, letters, and walk-ins through which the grievances can be lodged, tracked and resolved effectively. It is under advanced stage of implementation and is going to be rolled out soon.

The Ministry also added that Aadhaar registration, usage, and adoption is progressing well across the country. By the end of July this year, more than 134 crore Aadhaar numbers have been generated so far for the residents. During that month more than 53 lakh Aadhaars were generated, of these, a majority were of children below the age of 18 years.

The Ministry further added that Aadhaar saturation level among adult residents is now near universal, and the overall saturation level is 93.41 percent. At least 26 states and UTs have now a saturation of over 90 percent.

