UAE launches two-month visa amnesty program for those residing in the country illegally

AMN / WEB DESK

The United Arab Emirates has launched a sweeping two-month visa amnesty program, offering a crucial opportunity for individuals residing illegally in the country to regularize their status or depart without penalties.

The program, which takes effect today, was announced by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) and will run until October 30, 2024.

Under this program, individuals with expired visas of all types, including tourist and residency visas, can either adjust their status to continue living and working legally in the UAE or leave the country without incurring fines or facing entry bans.

This provision also extends to individuals born in the UAE without official documentation and those who have absconded from their sponsors. However, the amnesty does not apply to those who entered the country illegally.

UAE government emphasizes that this initiative promotes respect for the law, tolerance, and social cohesion.

To facilitate the process, service centers across the UAE have extended their operational hours, with many now open from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Online applications are also available around the clock.The amnesty scheme is particularly significant given the large Indian expatriate community in the UAE.

Indians constitute the largest ethnic group in the country, comprising approximately 30 percent of the UAE’s total population. UAE records estimate the number of Indian residents at 3.5 million.

About 20 percent of this diaspora resides in Abu Dhabi, with the remaining 80 percent spread across the six Northern Emirates, including Dubai.

In response to this initiative, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai have announced measures to assist Indian nationals in availing themselves of the amnesty scheme.

These include the provision of Emergency Certificates for those wishing to return to India and the facilitation of short-validity passports for individuals seeking to regularize their residency status.

BLS Centers in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and the Northern Emirates have extended their operational hours, including opening on Sundays, to process applications.

As the amnesty program unfolds, it is expected to have a significant impact on the expatriate community in the UAE, offering a chance for many to rectify their legal status without fear of repercussions.

This move underscores the UAE’s commitment to addressing immigration challenges while maintaining a compassionate approach to those caught in difficult circumstances.