UAE conducts over 40,000 COVID-19 tests over past two days

WEB DESK

The UAE has conducted over 40,000 COVID-19 tests over the past two days involving various segments of society, including UAE citizens and residents. Latest state-of-the-art-technology was used in line with the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s (MoHaP) plans to intensify virus screenings to bring the novel virus under control.

According to the Emirates News Agency ,the accelerated investigative and check-up measures resulted in the detection of 331 new coronavirus cases of various nationalities, all of whom are in stable condition and receiving necessary care, taking the total tally of infections in the country to 2,990 , according to a MoHaP statement.

The UAE Ministry also said that two patients suffering from COVID-19, died taking the total number of deaths to 14.

13 new drive in centres for testing of coronavirus have been opened in the UAE. Residents can take prior appointment before reaching the drive in test centres.

UAE on Thursday also announced suspension of prayers in all places of worship across the country until further notice.

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

“I am sorry Sir, this time your vision has failed”- Kamal Hassan to PM Modi

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

