UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of India

Staff Reporter

Dr. Abdulnasser Alshaali, UAE Ambassador to India today presented his credentials to Mrs. Droupadi Murmu, President of India, during a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi today.

During the meeting, Dr. Alshaali conveyed to President Murmu the greetings of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as well as their sincere wishes to the people of India for further prosperity and development.

In turn, President Murmu reciprocated the greetings to the UAE leaders, wishing the people of the UAE further growth and development. President Murmu also wished the UAE Ambassador success in his work to enhance bilateral ties between the two countries, while highlighting her country’s readiness to provide him with the required support in facilitating his duties.

The Ambassador expressed pride at representing the UAE in India and reiterated his keenness to further strengthen strategic and economic ties. During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations to achieve the aspirations of the two countries.

The historical and close ties between the UAE and India have transformed into a strong strategic partnership over the years, thereby making the UAE India’s third largest trading partner. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) is an opportunity for multiple business sectors in India and the UAE to benefit from. As per 2021, UAE-India Non-Oil Trade stood at US$44.8 billion and through the CEPA, seeks to grow bilateral Non-Oil Trade to US$100 billion by 2027. 

