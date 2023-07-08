इंडियन आवाज़     08 Jul 2023 11:00:33      انڈین آواز
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urges closer communication between China & US

AMN/ WEB DESK

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has urged closer communication between China and the United States to improve economic decision-making and asked China to join global initiatives to help poorer nations address climate change.

Despite bilateral tensions, record-high U.S.-Chinese trade last year showed that there was ample room to engage in trade and investment. During her meeting with Chinese Premier He Lifeng in Beijing on 8th July 2023, Ms Yellen said, it was critical to focus on areas of common interest and address disagreements through dialogue. Earlier, the US Treasury Secretary had criticised Chinese curbs against US firms. She had said, Washington and its allies will fight back against Beijing’s unfair economic practices.

