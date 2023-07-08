इंडियन आवाज़     08 Jul 2023 11:00:26      انڈین آواز
Sri Lanka: Indian Deputy High Commissioner Vinod Jacob inaugurates expo on Construction, Power & Energy in Colombo

AMN/ WEB DESK

An expo on Construction, Power, and Energy was inaugurated by Indian Deputy High Commissioner Vinod Jacob in Colombo on 7th July 2023. 47 Indian companies are taking part in the expo and are showcasing their products and technology. Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Jacob underlined India’s steadfast support to Sri Lanka, especially over the last three years. He emphasised strong trade linkages between India and Sri Lanka and said India has been the largest trade partner of Sri Lanka. Several prominent Indian companies featuring at the expo include Microtek, ARB bearings, Finolex cables, and Massimo batteries among others.

