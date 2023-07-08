EAM S Jaishankar calls on Tanzania’s President Samia Hassan in Dar es Salaam

AMN/ WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on 8th July 2023, Saturday called on the President of Tanzania, Samia Hassan in Dar es Salaam and conveyed the personal greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Minister thanked the Tanzanian President for the warm sentiments expressed about India’s development activities there. Dr Jaishankar said the water partnership and ICT collaboration have already made a strong impact. He added that the IIT campus will take India-Tanzania ties to new heights.



Dr Jaishankar also discussed ties in defense and security, maritime cooperation and capacity building. He appreciated Tanzania’s positive view of India’s G20 presidency and Global South initiatives.



The Minister also co-chaired the 10th India-Tanzania Joint Commission on Economic, Technical, and Scientific Cooperation on 8th July 2023, Saturday. The discussions covered various domains of cooperation including political, trade and investment, development partnership, capacity building, defence and security, agriculture, health, education, skill and ICT development, energy, mining, blue economy, people to people and cultural relations. He and his Tanzanian counterpart Dr. Stergomena Tax shared perspectives on the region and of bilateral collaboration in Commonwealth, NAM and UN.