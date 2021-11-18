U.S. remains India’s biggest trading partner: Consul General Judith Ravin

WEB DESK

The US Consul General in Chennai Judith Ravin has said that the United States remains India’s biggest trading partner with trade increasing from approximately 20 billion US dollars in 2001 to 145 billion dollors in 2019. She was addressing the members of the United States India Business Council after the opening up of the India US Tech Conclave as part of the Bengaluru Tech Summit.

She noted that the US-India bilateral relationship continues to expand from collaboration on mitigating the impacts of Covid 19 and climate change to space exploration. She said that both countries have joint commitment towards a free and open Indo-Pacific region. She disclosed that US Trade representative Katherine Tai will be in New Delhi on November 22 to hold discussion with Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on expanding bilateral trade.