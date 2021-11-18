Dubai Airshow begins at Al Maktoum International Airport
Army Chief General Naravane on 5-day visit to Israel
Five Integrated Check Posts to be set up on India Bangladesh border
Amit Shah chairs 29th Southern Zonal Council meet in Tirupati
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Nov 2021 10:15:33      انڈین آواز

U.S. remains India’s biggest trading partner: Consul General Judith Ravin

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The US Consul General in Chennai Judith Ravin has said that the United States remains India’s biggest trading partner with trade increasing from approximately 20 billion US dollars in 2001 to 145 billion dollors in 2019. She was addressing the members of the United States India Business Council after the opening up of the India US Tech Conclave as part of the Bengaluru Tech Summit.

She noted that the US-India bilateral relationship continues to expand from collaboration on mitigating the impacts of Covid 19 and climate change to space exploration. She said that both countries have joint commitment towards a free and open Indo-Pacific region. She disclosed that US Trade representative Katherine Tai will be in New Delhi on November 22 to hold discussion with Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on expanding bilateral trade.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Bakshi sisters to the fore; Jahanvi leads by one in 12th Leg of Hero WPGT

Hyderabad, 17 November:  Playing steady golf, Jahanvi Bakshi, took a one-shot lead over her sister, Hitaa ...

Anshul Patel leads with sizzling first round 63 at IndianOil SERVO Masters Golf

Digboi, Assam,  17 November: Ahmedabad’s Anshul Patel hogged the limelight with a sizzling first r ...

T-20 Cricket World Cup: Australia lifts ICC T-20 trophy, beats New Zealand by 8 wkts

In T-20 WORLD CUP Cricket, Australia lifted their maiden T20 World Cup title as they defeated New Zealand in t ...

خبرنامہ

کرپٹو کرنسیوں کی ٹریڈنگ کا نشہ، ایک نئی ’بیماری

‘دنیا بھر میں کروڑوں انسان اس وقت ڈیجیٹل یا کرپٹو کرنسیوں کے ...

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz