Dubai Airshow begins at Al Maktoum International Airport
Army Chief General Naravane on 5-day visit to Israel
Five Integrated Check Posts to be set up on India Bangladesh border
Amit Shah chairs 29th Southern Zonal Council meet in Tirupati
Kenya enacts new refugee bill that allows asylum seekers easier access to education, opportunities

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has signed into law a new refugee bill that allows asylum seekers easier access to education, and opportunities to integrate and earn a living. It comes just six months before a planned shutdown by the authorities of two camps housing more than half a million refugees.

The authorities say the camps have been used as breeding grounds for terrorists blamed for some of the worst attacks on Kenyan soil. Kenya has been in a protracted struggle with the UN refugee agency over plans to shut down the Kakuma and Daadab refugee camps that for decades, have been home to half a million refugees mainly from Somalia and South Sudan.

In September, the President rejected an earlier bill that sought to compel the state to provide housing and social amenities to refugees at special transit centres.

SPORTS

Bakshi sisters to the fore; Jahanvi leads by one in 12th Leg of Hero WPGT

Hyderabad, 17 November:  Playing steady golf, Jahanvi Bakshi, took a one-shot lead over her sister, Hitaa ...

Anshul Patel leads with sizzling first round 63 at IndianOil SERVO Masters Golf

Digboi, Assam,  17 November: Ahmedabad’s Anshul Patel hogged the limelight with a sizzling first r ...

T-20 Cricket World Cup: Australia lifts ICC T-20 trophy, beats New Zealand by 8 wkts

In T-20 WORLD CUP Cricket, Australia lifted their maiden T20 World Cup title as they defeated New Zealand in t ...

خبرنامہ

کرپٹو کرنسیوں کی ٹریڈنگ کا نشہ، ایک نئی ’بیماری

‘دنیا بھر میں کروڑوں انسان اس وقت ڈیجیٹل یا کرپٹو کرنسیوں کے ...

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

