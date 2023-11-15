U.S. House Passes Temporary Spending Bill to Avert Government Shutdown

The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a temporary spending bill by 336 votes in favour versus 95 votes against, with support from lawmakers on both sides. The bill aims to extend government funding till mid-January, thereby averting a government shutdown for the time being. It will now proceed to the Senate for approval. The passing of the bill was seen as a win for the new House Speaker Mike Johnson who took over the reins just three weeks ago from Kevin McCarthy among strong opposition.

The stopgap spending bill would extend government funding at current levels into 2024, giving lawmakers more time to craft the detailed spending bills that cover everything from the military to scientific research. Some Republicans were disappointed because it did not include sharp spending cuts and border-security measures that they sought.