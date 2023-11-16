इंडियन आवाज़     16 Nov 2023 12:41:48      انڈین آواز

Elections in Bangladesh to be held on January 7 amid growing political tensions

The 12th parliamentary election in Bangladesh will be held on January 7 (Sunday), 2024. The Chief Election Commissioner of Bangladesh Kazi Habibul Awal announced the polls schedule on Wednesday evening in Dhaka. 

In a televised address to the nation the CEC unveiled the election schedule.

The deadline for submission of nomination papers is November 30, while scrutinization of the nomination papers will be done during December 1-4 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 17. 

Unveiling the polls schedule, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal urged all political parties to join the election. In his televised address to the nation, he also assured of taking all necessary measures to ensure a free and fair election.

The announcement of the polls schedule came amid the ongoing 48-hour blockade called by the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party  and like-minded other parties to press home their one-point demand for the resignation of the current government.

The EC has a constitutional obligation to complete the next general election by January 29, 2024 as the day the tenure of the current government (Parliament) will end. 
Bangladesh parliament known as Jatiya Sangsad is the supreme legislative body of Bangladesh. The current parliament of Bangladesh contains 350 seats, including 50 seats reserved exclusively for women.

A total of 11,96,91,633 voters under 42,103 polling stations throughout the country will have rights to cast their votes in the 12th general election.
The last 11th parliamentary election was held on December 30, 2018.

