U.S. Hospitals face critical IV fluid shortage after hurricane shuts major supply facility

AMN/ WEB DESK

A looming shortage of intravenous (IV) fluids is gripping hospitals across the United States following Hurricane Helene’s devastating impact on a vital IV manufacturing facility. Baxter International’s plant in North Carolina, the leading supplier of IV fluids to hospitals, was still closed Saturday as the storm caused severe flooding at the facility, disrupting the nation’s IV fluid supply chain.

The North Cove plant produces about 60 percent of the IV fluids used in the United States. According to the California Hospital Association, many hospitals expect to receive only 40 percent of their usual supply from Baxter. Healthcare systems nationwide are implementing conservation measures and exploring alternative hydration methods to cope with the shortage.