Global protests demand end to Gaza violence as Middle East tensions escalate

AMN/ WEB DESK

Thousands of protesters rallied in major cities worldwide on Saturday, calling for an end to violence in Gaza and the broader Middle East as the first anniversary of the deadly Hamas attack on Israel approaches. Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched through central London, with significant gatherings also reported in Paris, Rome, Manila, Cape Town, and New York City.

The conflict escalated following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack, which killed 1,200 Israelis and resulted in several hostages. In retaliation, Israel’s military actions in Gaza have claimed nearly 42,000 Palestinian lives, displacing the majority of the enclave’s 2.3 million residents and creating a severe hunger crisis.

In various cities, tensions flared; in Rome, police deployed tear gas against protesters defying a ban, while in Berlin, clashes occurred between pro-Palestinian demonstrators and police. Counter-protests also emerged, with some participants expressing concerns over rising antisemitism. Despite widespread international condemnation of Israel’s actions, the U.S. and its allies have supported Israel’s right to self-defence. As the situation continues to escalate, fears of a broader regional conflict grow, particularly involving Iran and its allied groups.