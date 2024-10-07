Israeli strikes in Lebanon kill over 20

AMN/ WEB DESK

Over 20 people were killed in Israeli strikes in Lebanon yesterday. Expanding its strikes, Israel bombarded a Palestinian refugee camp deep in north Lebanon for the first time as it targeted both Hezbollah and Hamas fighters. Thousands of people in Lebanon, including Palestinian refugees, continued to flee amid widening conflict in the region.

As per the media reports, after Israel’s Friday strikes, Hashem Safieddine, the presumed successor to slain Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, has been out of contact. As per the reports, he was killed in an air strike targeting him and other high-ranking members of the militant group who were gathered in an underground bunker in southern Beirut.

In the meantime, French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday called for a halt on arms deliveries to Israel for use in Gaza, provoking a sharp response from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Macron also criticised Netanyahu’s decision to send troops into ground operations in Lebanon. On the other hand, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has slammed the French President saying all civilized countries should be standing firmly by Israel’s fight against the forces of barbarism led by Iran.

Meanwhile, Rallies were held yesterday around the world marking the approaching anniversary of the start of the war in Gaza. About 40,000 pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched through central London while thousands also gathered in Paris, Rome, Manila, Cape Town and New York City. Demonstrations were also held near the White House in Washington, protesting U.S. support for its ally Israel in military campaigns in Gaza and Lebanon.