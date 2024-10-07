Israeli Army Destroys significant portion of Hezbollah’s arsenal: Netanyahu

AMN/ WEB DESK

Israeli warplanes launched a series of air strikes on the Lebanese capital Beirut’s southern suburbs last night. The targeted areas included Amrousieh, Choueifat, Haret Hreik, and Burj al-Barajneh. Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the Israeli army has destroyed a significant portion of Hezbollah’s missile and rocket capabilities. In a recorded video address Netanyahu also said that the Israeli forces are dismantling the Lebanese group’s tunnel system near the border.

Netanyahu also aimed French President Emmanuel Macron, who emphasised prioritising a political solution and called for halting the supply of weapons to Israel.

In response, French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said, we must return to diplomatic solutions. France is Israel’s steadfast friend, Netanyahu’s words are excessive and unrelated to the friendship between France and Israel.

Since September 23, the Israeli military has intensified its airstrikes against Hezbollah across Lebanon. The airstrikes have also targeted and killed key Hezbollah leaders, including the group’s secretary-general, Hassan Nasrallah. In addition, Israel has launched what it describes as a “limited” ground operation in Lebanon.