Pakistan: 3 killed, several injured in explosion near Karachi airport

AMN / WEB DESK

At least three persons including two Chinese nationals were killed in an explosion near Jinnah International Airport on Sunday night, while another Chinese national and over a dozen others were injured.

The separatist militant group Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it targeted a high-level convoy of Chinese engineers and investors.

The injured have been brought to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical College.

The incident took place around 11pm local time on Sunday at a traffic signal near the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

In a statement, the Foreign Office condemned the terrorist attack and extended condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims, both Chinese and Pakistani. The FO spokesperson also offered prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.

“This deplorable act of terrorism is an attack not only on Pakistan but also on the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China. We remain resolute in bringing to justice those responsible for this cowardly attack, including the Majeed Brigade.