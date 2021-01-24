Two Ugandan nationals held with heroin worth Rs 68 crore at Delhi airport

AMN/ WEB DESK

On the basis of suspicion, two Ugandan nationals coming from Entebebe via Doha were intercepted by air customs officers at IGI Airport in New Delhi on Sunday.

During the search of their checked-in bags, 51 pouches containing 9.8 kg of white powdery substance, suspected to be narcotics was recovered.

When this material was subjected to diagnostic test, prima facie it appears to contain commercial quantity of heroin, valued at 68 crore rupees. It is one of the biggest detection of heroin or narcotics at any international airport in the country.