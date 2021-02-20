PM unveils several projects of power, urban sector in Kerala
India-China to hold 10th round of Corps Commander level talks following first phase of disengagement at Pangong Lake
For the first time, China admits death of their soldiers in Galwan valley clashes
India calls on Myanmar leadership to work together to resolve their differences in peaceful and constructive manner
Strong India-Australia ties will play important role in shaping post-COVID world: PM Modi
Two killed in police firing on protestors in Myanmar

Marking a violent turn in the ongoing protest movement in Myanmar, two protestors were killed in police firing in the second largest city of Mandalay on Saturday.

Earlier, one young student died on Friday after she was injured ten days back in police firing in the capital city of Naypyidaw. With the latest deaths, the number of protestors killed in Myanmar agitation has gone up to 3. The military government also claimed that a policeman had been killed after he was injured by protestors.

Protestors took to streets in several cities and towns on Saturday. Ethnic minorities, transport workers and poets joined the protest demanding an end to the military rule, reports Reuters.

Some demonstrators fired catapults at the police which responded with tear gas and firing, though it is not clear if they fired live ammunition or rubber bullets. A volunteer from the demonstrators told Reuters that twenty people were injured in the firing by the security personnel.

