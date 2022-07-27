Two Indian peacekeepers killed during violent protest in Congo

WEB DESK

India lost two valiant peacekeepers of Border Security Force deployed with UN Peace Keeping Contingent, MONUSCO in Democratic Republic of Congo during violent protest yesterday. They included Head Constable Shishupal Singh and Head Constable Sanwala Ram Vishnoi.

External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar said, he is deeply grieved at the loss of lives of two valiant Indian peacekeepers of the BSF in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He said, the perpetrators of these outrageous attacks must be held accountable and brought to justice. Dr Jaishankar expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

Director General of BSF and all ranks have express condolences on the sad demise of Head Constable Shishupal Singh and Head Constable Sanwala Ram Vishnoi deployed with UN Peace Keeping Contingent. BSF said, Prahari Parivar stands by their families in these trying times.