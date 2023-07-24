Twitter brings new logo, drops bluebird for X as part of wider re branding

Social Media platform Twitter has launched its new logo today, dropping the blue bird on its website for an X as part of a wider rebranding.

According to media reports, the social media network’s site today showed the company’s new logo, a white X on a black background.



Twitter owner Elon Musk and its Chief Executive Officer Linda Yaccarino unveiled the new logo for the social media network.



The new logo is the latest change since Mr Musk bought the social media platform for 44 billion dollars last year.