Election Commission of Pakistan directs police to arrest Imran Khan

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on 24th July 2023 directed the Islamabad police to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan and produce him before it on 25th July 2023, in a case linked to contempt of the top electoral body. Irked by Mr. Khan’s persistent absence from the hearings, the ECP instructed the Islamabad IGP to arrest the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief for his failure to appear in the contempt case.

The ECP initiated contempt proceedings against Mr. Khan and former PTI leaders Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry last year for allegedly using intemperate language against the chief election commissioner and the electoral watchdog. A four-member ECP bench headed by member Nisar Durrani issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Khan and Chaudhry in the last hearing on July 11 while sparing Umar. It rescheduled the hearing for July 25 with orders for all to appear.