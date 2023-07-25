इंडियन आवाज़     25 Jul 2023 06:33:55      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Election Commission of Pakistan directs police to arrest Imran Khan

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on 24th July 2023 directed the Islamabad police to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan and produce him before it on 25th July 2023, in a case linked to contempt of the top electoral body. Irked by Mr. Khan’s persistent absence from the hearings, the ECP instructed the Islamabad IGP to arrest the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief for his failure to appear in the contempt case.

The ECP initiated contempt proceedings against Mr. Khan and former PTI leaders Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry last year for allegedly using intemperate language against the chief election commissioner and the electoral watchdog. A four-member ECP bench headed by member Nisar Durrani issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Khan and Chaudhry in the last hearing on July 11 while sparing Umar. It rescheduled the hearing for July 25 with orders for all to appear.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

واٹس ایپ پر نئے فیچر کا اضافہ ,نئے فیچرز کے ساتھ تھریڈز متعارف

نئے فیچرز کے ساتھ تھریڈز متعارفٹوئٹر کی حریف ایپلی کیشن تھری ...

مویشی پروری کے لیے ”قرض گارنٹی اسکیم” کا آغاز

اے ایم اینملک میں مویشی پالنا آمدنی کے ساتھ ساتھ روزگار کا بھ ...

قرضوں کا بوجھ اربوں لوگوں کی ترقی میں رکاوٹ

دنیا کی نصف آبادی ایسے ممالک میں رہتی ہے جنہیں صحت و تعلیم کے ...

MARQUEE

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, lifts offs from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully launched today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sr ...

ISRO Opens Doors for Indian Industries to Harness Small Satellite Launch Vehicle Technology

WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the country's leading space agency, is taking a sig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart