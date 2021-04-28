WEB DESK

Turkey announces lockdown from April 29 to curb coronavirus infections.

Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan says a full lockdown will start this week to fight coronavirus infections, marking the country’s strictest measure since the pandemic began.The lockdown is set to begin Thursday and last until May 17.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said today that all businesses will have to close unless otherwise stated by the interior minister.

Supermarkets can stay open, except on Sundays. Permission will be needed for intercity travel. All schools will switch to online learning.

He added that the aim is to lower daily infections to 5,000. Confirmed infections Sunday stood at 38,553.

Turkey had so far instituted partial lockdowns. After the country lifted partial restrictions in March, infections and deaths soared.

Turkey has recorded more than 38,000 deaths and 4.6 million infections since the start of the pandemic.