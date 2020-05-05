Trump nominates Indian-American as US representative to IBRD

WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump has nominated Indian-American Ashok Michael Pinto as a representative to the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development. Pinto was nominated yesterday as US Alternate Executive Director of IBRD for a term of two years.

If confirmed by the Senate, Pinto would replace Erik Bethel, who has resigned from the post. Pinto currently serves as Counselor to the Under Secretary for International Affairs at the United States Department of the Treasury.

Pinto was Special Assistant and Associate Counsel to President George W Bush during private practice at two international law firms. Trump had announced his intent to nominate Pinto for this position on April 9.