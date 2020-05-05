Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 10,59,275 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Kim Jong-un appears in public,
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,38,999 worldwide
Coronavirus: Spain released from lockdown
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds name son after doctors who saved PM’s life
White House blocks Fauci from testifying next week
05 May 2020

Trump nominates Indian-American as US representative to IBRD

US President Donald Trump has nominated Indian-American Ashok Michael Pinto as a representative to the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development. Pinto was nominated yesterday as US Alternate Executive Director of IBRD for a term of two years.

If confirmed by the Senate, Pinto would replace Erik Bethel, who has resigned from the post. Pinto currently serves as Counselor to the Under Secretary for International Affairs at the United States Department of the Treasury.

Pinto was Special Assistant and Associate Counsel to President George W Bush during private practice at two international law firms. Trump had announced his intent to nominate Pinto for this position on April 9.

