इंडियन आवाज़     05 May 2020 12:53:39      انڈین آواز

‘As world fights Covid-19, some spreading other viruses’, says PM Modi at NAM

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that while the world is fighting coronavirus, some people are busy spreading other viruses such as terrorism and fake news. The PM did not name any country.

“Even as the world fights Covid-19, some people are busy spreading some other deadly viruses such as terrorism, fake news and doctored videos to divide communities and countries,” said PM Modi while addressing Non-Aligned Movement Summit through video conferencing.

The PM spotlighted India’s own efforts in combating the coronavirus through “democracy, discipline and decisiveness”.

Prime Minister said the Non Aligned Movement can help promote global solidarity and it must remain inclusive. He said the humanity is facing a major crisis in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and NAM can contribute in dealing with it. Speaking at virtual Non-Aligned Movement Summit through Video Conferencing this evening, Mr Modi said, the world needs a new template of globalisation post COVID-19 based on fairness, equality and humanity.

He said, during this crisis India has shown how democracy, discipline and decisiveness can come together to create a genuine people’s movement. He added that Indian civilization sees whole world as one family and while caring for its own citizens, New Delhi is also extending help to other countries.

Mr Modi said, India is regarded as pharmacy of the world especially for affordable medicines and despite own needs during COVID 19 pandemic, it has ensured supply of medicines to 123 partner countries including 59 NAM members. He also said the county is active in global efforts to develop remedies and vaccines for COVID-19.

خبرنامہ

مسلمانوں کی تدفین کے خلاف دائر کی گئی پٹیشن سپریم کورٹ سے خارج

سمجھ میں نہیں آتاکہ اس کو فرقہ پرستی کہوں یا خوف و جہالت: مولا ...

COVID-19: پر قابو پانے کے لئے ڈیجیٹل نگرانی

نگرانی تین سطحوں پر کی جائے گی: وائرس ، مریض اور مریض کا کلینی ...

کووِڈ 19- وبا کے درمیان روزہ داروں کے لئے حکیمی مشورے

نئی دہلی ۔ نمائندہ خصوصیکووِڈ 19- وبا اور شدت بھری گرمی کے درم ...

