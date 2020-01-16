FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Jan 2020 12:49:20      انڈین آواز
Trump impeachment: US House sends case to Senate for historic trial

Published On: By


WEB DESK
In the United States, the House of Representatives passed a resolution and submitted the articles of impeachment against Donald Trump to the Senate for a historic trial to remove him from office.

The House, controlled by the Democratic Party yesterday voted to send articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate.

In a 228-193 vote, which was mainly on party lines, the House appointed seven Impeachment Managers who will argue the Democrats’ case for removing Trump from the office of the US President.

The 435-member House, where Democrats enjoy a majority, in December charged President Trump with high crimes and misdemeanors and impeached him for pressuring Ukraine to investigate former US Vice President Joe Biden, a potential Democratic rival for the current president in the 2020 elections.

The Senate, controlled by Trump’s Republican Party, will decide whether to convict and remove him from office. The impeachment process now moves to the Senate where Trump’s Republican Party has majority of 53-47 in the 100-member Upper House.

The trial – likely to begin on 21st of January – would be presided by the Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

