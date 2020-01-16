Taliban says they handed ceasefire offer to US envoy



WEB DESK

In Afghanistan, the Taliban have given the United States envoy a document outlining their offer for a temporary cease-fire in the country.

The offer is seen as an opportunity to open a window to an eventual peace deal for Afghanistan that would allow the United States to bring home its troops and end the 18-year war.

The cease-fire offer was handed to Washington’s envoy for talks with the insurgents Zalmay Khalilzad, late yesterday in Qatar. Previously, he said, a US-Taliban deal would also include the start of negotiations among Afghans on both sides of the conflict to hammer out a so-called road map to a post-war Afghanistan.

Last September, the Taliban and the US appeared close to signing a deal when an upsurge in Taliban attacks, prompted President Donald Trump to scrap the talks.