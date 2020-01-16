FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Jan 2020 12:49:14      انڈین آواز
Ad

Taliban says they handed ceasefire offer to US envoy

Leave a comment
Published On: By


WEB DESK

In Afghanistan, the Taliban have given the United States envoy a document outlining their offer for a temporary cease-fire in the country.

The offer is seen as an opportunity to open a window to an eventual peace deal for Afghanistan that would allow the United States to bring home its troops and end the 18-year war.

The cease-fire offer was handed to Washington’s envoy for talks with the insurgents Zalmay Khalilzad, late yesterday in Qatar. Previously, he said, a US-Taliban deal would also include the start of negotiations among Afghans on both sides of the conflict to hammer out a so-called road map to a post-war Afghanistan.

Last September, the Taliban and the US appeared close to signing a deal when an upsurge in Taliban attacks, prompted President Donald Trump to scrap the talks.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

MS Dhoni dropped from BCCI’s central contracts list

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was today dropped from the Board of Control for Cricket in India's list of centrally-cont ...

Badminton: PV Sindhu crashes out of Indonesia Masters

World champion P.V. Sindhu suffered a quarterfinal defeat at the hands of Sayaka Takahashi of Japan in a close ...

India vs Australia: 2nd ODI to be played at Rajkot tomorrow

In Cricket, the second One-Day International match between India and Australia will be played at Rajkot tomorr ...

ART & CULTURE

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

ENTERTAINMENT DESK Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’; a story of acid attack survivors Deepika Pad ...

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

Salman Khan was thrown out of school in 4th grade Salman Khan by his own admission was “very difficult” ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!