Trump directs govt to consider tariffs on copper to reshape global trade

Feb 26, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump has directed the government to consider possible tariffs on copper. This marks the latest move by the White House to tax a wide array of imports and reshape global trade. Trump, before signing the executive order to review copper imports, said that it would have a big impact.

Speaking to reporters, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro termed the move as an effort to curb China’s expansion in the copper sector and address broader national security concerns. He also emphasized the need to restore domestic mining, smelting, and refining of copper to support potential military and technological requirements.

Trump has also vowed to implement a broader set of tariffs to match the rates that the US government says other countries charge. Additionally, he has proposed specific tariffs on automobiles, computer chips, and pharmaceutical drugs.

