Israel, Hamas agree on exchange of hostage bodies for Palestinian prisoners

Feb 26, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Israel and Hamas have reached a new agreement to exchange the bodies of deceased hostages for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. The Palestinian militant group Hamas announced late yesterday that a resolution was reached during a visit to Cairo by a delegation led by top official Khalil al-Hayya. This breakthrough paves the way for the return of four more hostage bodies and the release of hundreds of additional prisoners under the ceasefire agreement.

Since Saturday, Israel has delayed the release of 600 Palestinian prisoners, accusing Hamas of mistreating hostages during their release.

