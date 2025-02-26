Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Ukraine, US agree on economic deal framework, including rare earth mineral extraction

Feb 26, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESKK

Ukraine and the US have agreed on a framework for a broad economic deal, including the extraction of rare earth minerals. According to Ukrainian officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, Kyiv hopes the agreement will help secure continued US military support, which Ukraine urgently needs.
There was no immediate response from the administration of US President Donald Trump. However, Mr Trump told the reporters that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will travel to Washington on Friday to sign a very big deal.

President Trump has been pushing for access to Ukraine’s mineral resources in exchange for past military and other aid to the country. However, Zelenskyy argued that the amount of American aid provided was far less than claimed, emphasizing that he could not sell his country.

