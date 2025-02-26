Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UK to raise defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027: PM Keir Starmer

Feb 26, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that Britain will increase its defence spending to 2.5 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2027. He announced while speaking at the House of Commons, that is the lower house of the parliament, yesterday. Starmer said that this increase will amount to an additional 13.4 billion pounds in annual defence spending from 2027. Starmer also said that Britain’s defence spending will rise to 3 per cent of GDP in the next parliament, subject to economic and fiscal conditions. Britain’s current defence spending stands at about 2.3 per cent of GDP.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

New student group formed in Bangladesh amid chaos

Feb 26, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Bangladesh army chief upset with Yunus regime over law & order, warns political forces

Feb 26, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UN to rally global support for Bangladesh on Rohingya issue: Guterres

Feb 26, 2025

You missed

URDU SECTION

بھارت کو دنیا علم و دانش کی وجہ سے جانتی ہے: بہار کے گورنر

26 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Books REGIONAL AWAAZ

India is Known to World for Its Knowledge and Intellectualism: Bihar Governor

26 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

New student group formed in Bangladesh amid chaos

26 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Bangladesh army chief upset with Yunus regime over law & order, warns political forces

26 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!