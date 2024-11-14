Trump appoints former democrat Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence

WEB DESK

US President-elect Donald Trump has named a former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard to his Cabinet as Director of National Intelligence. A four-term Congresswoman and 2020 presidential candidate, Colonel Gabbard is a veteran with three deployments to war zones in West Asia and Africa. She recently moved from being a Democrat to a Republican member. Mr Trump also nominated Congressman Matt Gaetz to be the Attorney General of the United States. US President-elect has also announced the appointment of Senator Marco Rubio as Secretary of State.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden received Mr Trump to the Oval Office at the White House last night in a customary gesture marking the peaceful transfer of power. The practice of the sitting President receiving their incoming successor signals the start of a peaceful transfer of power, which is completed with the inauguration of the new President on January 21 with the ceremonial swearing-in on the steps of the Capitol.

