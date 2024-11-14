Voting Underway in Sri Lanka for New Parliament

WEB DESK

Voting is underway across Sri Lanka’s 13421 polling stations in a pivotal parliamentary election. Over 17 million Sri Lankans are eligible to vote, choosing among 8,800 candidates who are vying for seats in the legislature.

Just weeks after the Presidential Election, Sri Lankans are voting today to elect the 10th Parliament in the island nation. By 1 p.m., voter turnout across various electoral districts ranged from 30 to 50 percent. Among early voters were President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, former President Ranil Wickremasinghe, and SJB leader Sajith Premadasa. The election has proceeded peacefully so far, with no incidents reported. Vote counting is set to begin at 4:15 p.m. following the close of polls. The election is a crucial litmus test for the President Dissanayake’s party as a majority would be crucial for implementing the promised reforms and for smooth functioning of the government.

