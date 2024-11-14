The Indian Awaaz

World Diabetes Day Observed to Raise Awareness on Global Public Health challenge

Nov 14, 2024

WEB DESK

World Diabetes Day is being observed today with the aim of raising awareness about diabetes, a significant public health challenge impacting millions worldwide. Every year, this day is observed to highlight the urgent need for comprehensive action in diabetes prevention, early diagnosis, effective management, and equitable access to care. The theme for this year is “Breaking Barriers, Bridging Gaps,” which emphasizes the collective commitment to overcoming obstacles in diabetes care and ensuring that every individual diagnosed with diabetes has access to high-quality, affordable treatment. It encourages inclusivity in healthcare, emphasizing collaboration among governments, health organizations, and communities to address disparities in care. The theme calls for a unified approach to not only reduce diabetes risk factors but also provide sustained support to those living with the condition. Diabetes is a chronic condition resulting from either insufficient insulin production by the pancreas or the body’s inability to use insulin effectively. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) INDIAB study published in 2023, the prevalence of diabetes in India is 10.1 crore.

