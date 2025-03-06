Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Trudeau has ‘not done enough’ to avoid tariff hikes: Trump

Mar 6, 2025
US President Donald Trump told Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about steps taken by him to avert the hike in tariff were not good enough. A tariff of 25 per cent on goods entering the US from Canada and Mexico went into effect on the 4th of March as scheduled, and 20 per cent on imports from China.

The US President blamed Canada and Mexico for illegal migrants and fentanyl entering the US. China has been targeted for its failure to stop much of this fentanyl as the country of source for it. Trump has threatened to follow up these hikes with a system of reciprocal tariffs that would target trading partner countries that have higher duty rates for American goods. He went on to add, both taunting the Canadian leader and accusing him of using the tariffs to cling on to power.

