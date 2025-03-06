Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

US: Trump issues ‘last warning’ to Hamas as US confirms direct hostage talks

Mar 6, 2025
US President issues ‘last warning’ to Hamas as US confirms direct hostage talks

US President Donald Trump issued a stern ultimatum to Hamas, demanding the immediate release of all hostages held in Gaza, along with the return of the bodies of those killed. His warning came just hours after the White House confirmed it was engaged in direct negotiations with the militant group, a move that marks a shift in US policy. He further pledged to provide Israel with everything it needs to eliminate Hamas, warning that not a single Hamas member would be safe if the hostages were not released. In a social media post, Trump described the situation as urgent, saying that Hamas should not delay the release of the hostages or the bodies of those killed. He condemned their actions, calling them “sick and twisted” for holding on to the bodies of victims. 

