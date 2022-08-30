FreeCurrencyRates.com

Tripura: BJP Chief says double engine government, state could have brought all round development

AMN

In Tripura, BJP Chief JP Nadda said that with the double engine government, state could have brought all round development. The Party National president while addressing media in Agartala claimed that political violence has stopped in Tripura. He said cases related to violence against has also been decreased after BJP coming to power in the state when the terrorist activities including extortion and distortion have been minimised in the state.

For empowerment of women , the current government is providing 33 percent reservation to women in government services and focus has been given to boost self- help groups through upgradation and updation, he said. Mr. said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the state has brought all round development like in the field industry, sports, organic farming, health, tourism and others. Tripura has also become gate way to international transportation connectivity.

