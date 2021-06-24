Tradition, technology will boost initiative of Aatmanirbhar Bharat: PM

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that tradition and technology is the strength of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He said, toys and games combine tradition and technology and the country’s capabilities in gaming and toys are continuously increasing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today interacted with participants of Toycathon-2021. It was launched to conceptualize innovative toys based on the Indian value system which will inculcate positive behaviour and good value among the children.

During the interaction, Mr. Modi has stressed on developing such games and toys which promote Indian value system. He said, today the world wants to understand art, culture, society and the potential of India in a better way. He said, our toys and game industry can play a big role in this. He urged on the need to develop such games and toys which promote human welfare. He said, most of the online or digital games available in the market today are not Indian in concept. He said these games either promote violence or cause mental stress.

Highlighting the importance of Hackathons in solving the country’s problems, Mr. Modi said Hackathons have provided a big and unique platform to solve the problems of the country. He said, the aims of these Hackathons are to directly connect youth with the challenges of the country. He said, with the help of Hackathons, the country gets a better solution and this is also the purpose of this first Toycathon.

Stressing on the need of Toyconomy,the Prime Minister has said the global toys and games market is worth 100billion dollars. He said, today India imports around 80 per cent of toys and the country’s share in the global toy market is only around one and a half billion dollars. He said, this situation needs to be changed. He said the government is ready to provide all the necessary assistance to develop indigenous toys and games market.He also stressed on the mantra vocal for local and urged all to buy Indian toys and games.

Appreciating the innovative ideas of the participants, Mr. Modi has also shared his valuable ideas and suggestions for designing and conceptualizing the innovative games. He urged the participants to create more innovative games based on the traditional value system and which engage, educate and entertain the users. He said, remarkable work is being done to save traditional sports and gaming will help in personality development. He said, first communication of children with the society takes place through these toys and these are medium of learning and teaching.

Highlighting the importance of Yoga, the Prime Minister has said that the practice of Yoga has increased and these innovative toys and games will promote Yoga. Toycathon 2021 was jointly launched by the Ministry of Education, Women and Child Development Ministry, Micro,Small and Medium Enterprises Ministry, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Textile Ministry, Information and Broadcasting Ministry and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on 5th January this year.

Around one lakh 20 thousand participants had registered and submitted more than 17 thousand ideas for the Toycathon 2021. Out of them one thousand 567 ideas have been shortlisted for the three days online Toycathon Grand Finale. Railways Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre were present on the occasion. Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare and other senior officials also attended the event.