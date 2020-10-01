Total number of Covid-19 positive cases crosses six lakh mark in Karnataka

All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case acquitted
The total number of Covid-19 positive cases has crossed the six lakh mark in Karnataka, with an addition of 8,856 new cases on Wednesday. A record number of 94,886 samples were tested across the state on Wednesday which has taken the total number of tests to 49,01,083.

At the same time 8,890 people recovered and discharged from various hospitals in the State and the total number of recoveries have gone up to 4,85,268.

Covid led to deaths of 87 patients and the total number of fatalities have increased to 8,864.

The state at present has as many as 1,07,616 active patients under treatment in various hospitals.

AIR correspondent reports, due to the prevailing pandemic situation, Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr.K.Sudhakar has said that the penalty for not wearing a mask in public places is increased to Rs. 1000 in the urban areas and Rs. 500 in the rural areas.

Speaking to media persons after a high level meeting with the officials in Bengaluru on Wednesday the Minister said that the decision has been taken after careful consideration of recommendation by the senior officers.

He further said that the official directive of penalties will come into effect from today after discussing the same matter with the Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa.

The minister also said that action will be initiated against organisers of public events, if they float norms of social distancing.

