Top Jobs at Tata Group—Global Locations, No Fees!

From legal counsel in Gurgaon to crash simulation in Pune and marketing in New Jersey, Tata Group is hiring across sectors and continents. Roles span aviation, tech, consumer brands, and steel, with openings in India, UK, Netherlands, South Africa, and the US.
- Air India: Principal Counsel at Gurgaon
- IHCL: Front Office Executive at Goa
- Tata 1mg: Manager, Project Management at Gurugram
- Tata AIA Life: Relationship Manager, Direct Digital at Kolkata
- Tata AIG: Associate Vice-President, Broker Relations at Noida
- Tata Capital: Credit Manager, Digital at Mumbai
- Tata Communications: General Manager, Hybrid Connectivity Services at Mumbai
- Tata Consultancy Services: Marketing Lead, North America at Edison NJ
- Tata Consumer: Manager, Marketing Innovation (Organic India) at Bengaluru
- Tata Electronics: Tooling Design and Fabrication Engineer at Vemmagal
- Tata International: Manager, Sales at Germiston (South Africa)
- Tata Motors: Senior Manager, Crash Simulation at Pune
- Tata Steel Netherland: Fieldoperator Hisarna at Flexible Locations (in Dutch)
- Tata Steel UK: Mechanical Team Leader at Shotton
- Tata Technologies: Lead Test Engineer, Safety Systems at Pune
Hop on to www.tata.com/jobs to see them all. Share a job; you may be doing someone a favour. Never respond to mails that promise you jobs in exchange for a fee. Read our note on fake job scams.