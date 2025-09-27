Top Jobs at Tata Group—Global Locations, No Fees!

The Indian Awaaz

Sep 27, 2025

From legal counsel in Gurgaon to crash simulation in Pune and marketing in New Jersey, Tata Group is hiring across sectors and continents. Roles span aviation, tech, consumer brands, and steel, with openings in India, UK, Netherlands, South Africa, and the US.

Apply only via www.tata.com/jobs—sharing a real job could help someone. Never trust emails asking for money in exchange for offers.

Associate VP at Tata AIG and other jobs

  1. Air India: Principal Counsel at Gurgaon
  2. IHCL: Front Office Executive at Goa
  3. Tata 1mg: Manager, Project Management at Gurugram
  4. Tata AIA Life: Relationship Manager, Direct Digital at Kolkata
  5. Tata AIG: Associate Vice-President, Broker Relations at Noida
  6. Tata Capital: Credit Manager, Digital at Mumbai
  7. Tata Communications: General Manager, Hybrid Connectivity Services at Mumbai
  8. Tata Consultancy Services: Marketing Lead, North America at Edison NJ
  9. Tata Consumer: Manager, Marketing Innovation (Organic India) at Bengaluru
  10. Tata Electronics: Tooling Design and Fabrication Engineer at Vemmagal
  11. Tata International: Manager, Sales at Germiston (South Africa)
  12. Tata Motors: Senior Manager, Crash Simulation at Pune
  13. Tata Steel Netherland: Fieldoperator Hisarna at Flexible Locations (in Dutch)
  14. Tata Steel UK: Mechanical Team Leader at Shotton
  15. Tata Technologies: Lead Test Engineer, Safety Systems at Pune

Hop on to www.tata.com/jobs to see them all. Share a job; you may be doing someone a favour. Never respond to mails that promise you jobs in exchange for a fee. Read our note on fake job scams.

