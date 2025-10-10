The Indian Awaaz

Situation Wanted: Advocacy Lead at Tata Power and other jobs

Oct 9, 2025

  1. Air India: Chief Manager, Performance and ECLM at Gurugram
  2. Agratas: Advanced Battery Concept Lead at Coventry
  3. Tata 1mg: Pharmacist, Pharmacy Supply Chain at Bengaluru
  4. Tata AIA Life: Corporate Account Manager at Mandi
  5. Tata AIG: Claims Service Manager at Jaipur
  6. Tata Capital: Sales Manager, Two Wheeler Loans at Patna
  7. Tata Communications: Dy General Manager, IoT and Private Networks at New Delhi
  8. Tata Consultancy Services: Lead Windows Systems Engineer at Hyderabad
  9. Tata Consumer: Senior Manager, Digital Sales at Bengaluru
  10. Tata Electronics: Platform Engineer at Dholera
  11. Tata International: Manager, Weld Shop at Ludhiana
  12. Tata Motors: Senior Manager, BIW Production at Pune
  13. Tata Power: Lead, Advocacy at Flexible Locations
  14. Tata Projects: Manager, Planning at Mumbai
  15. Tata Steel Netherland: Senior procesveiligheid specialist at Flexible Locations (in Dutch)
  16. Tata Steel UK: HSE Systems and Governance Manager at Flexible Locations (UK)
  17. Tata Technologies: Engineer, B&W Fixture Design at Pune

Hop on to www.tata.com/jobs to see them all. Share a job; you may be doing someone a favour. Never respond to mails that promise you jobs in exchange for a fee. Read our note on fake job scams.

