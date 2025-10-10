Situation Wanted: Advocacy Lead at Tata Power and other jobs

Last Updated on October 9, 2025 11:17 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ
- Air India: Chief Manager, Performance and ECLM at Gurugram
- Agratas: Advanced Battery Concept Lead at Coventry
- Tata 1mg: Pharmacist, Pharmacy Supply Chain at Bengaluru
- Tata AIA Life: Corporate Account Manager at Mandi
- Tata AIG: Claims Service Manager at Jaipur
- Tata Capital: Sales Manager, Two Wheeler Loans at Patna
- Tata Communications: Dy General Manager, IoT and Private Networks at New Delhi
- Tata Consultancy Services: Lead Windows Systems Engineer at Hyderabad
- Tata Consumer: Senior Manager, Digital Sales at Bengaluru
- Tata Electronics: Platform Engineer at Dholera
- Tata International: Manager, Weld Shop at Ludhiana
- Tata Motors: Senior Manager, BIW Production at Pune
- Tata Power: Lead, Advocacy at Flexible Locations
- Tata Projects: Manager, Planning at Mumbai
- Tata Steel Netherland: Senior procesveiligheid specialist at Flexible Locations (in Dutch)
- Tata Steel UK: HSE Systems and Governance Manager at Flexible Locations (UK)
- Tata Technologies: Engineer, B&W Fixture Design at Pune
Hop on to www.tata.com/jobs to see them all. Share a job; you may be doing someone a favour. Never respond to mails that promise you jobs in exchange for a fee. Read our note on fake job scams.