The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

JOBS/ CAREER

Job Opportunities at Tata Group of Companies – A Guide for Aspirants

Sep 21, 2025

Last Updated on September 21, 2025 12:38 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

The Tata Group, one of India’s largest and most respected conglomerates, is actively hiring across multiple sectors and locations. From finance and technology to hospitality and aviation, aspirants have a wide range of roles to explore.

Highlighted Openings

1. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

  • Role: Spanish Language Specialist
  • Location: Chennai
  • Key Skills: Spanish language proficiency, communication, and industry knowledge.

2. Air India

  • Role: Route Manager, UK and Europe
  • Location: Gurgaon
  • Focus: Airline operations, route planning, and international travel management.

3. Tata 1mg

  • Role: Quality Control Pharmacist
  • Location: Pammal
  • Focus: Pharmaceutical quality assurance and compliance.

4. Tata AIA Life Insurance

  • Role: Relationship Manager, Bancassurance
  • Location: Pune
  • Focus: Customer relationship management, insurance sales, and advisory services.

5. Tata Consumer Products

  • Role: Senior Area Sales Manager, North AP
  • Location: Bengaluru
  • Focus: Sales strategy, team management, and regional market growth.

6. Tata Power

  • Role: Lead, Learning and Development
  • Location: Mumbai
  • Focus: Employee training, development programs, and organizational growth.

7. Tata Steel Netherlands & UK

  • Roles: ATEX Specialist (Netherlands), Accounts Manager (UK)
  • Focus: Technical expertise, finance, and compliance in international settings.

Other Roles Across the Group

  • Channel Sales Manager (Tata AIG, Mumbai)
  • Relationship Manager, Retail (Tata Capital, Mehsana)
  • Manager, MOVE (Tata Communications, Pune)
  • Commodity Specialist (Tata Electronics, Vemmagal)
  • Quality Specialist (Tata International, Ranipet)
  • Lead, FPIG (Tata Motors, Sanand)
  • GSS IAM SMEv (Tata Technologies, Pune)

How to Apply

Visit www.tata.com/jobs to explore all vacancies, apply online, and track your application.

Important Advisory for Job Seekers

  • Never pay fees to anyone promising jobs.
  • Tata Group does not charge for recruitment.
  • Always verify roles on the official Tata careers website.
  • Sharing verified job openings helps others in their career journey.

  1. Air India: Route Manager, UK and Europe at Gurgaon
  2. IHCL: Accounts Officer at Dubai
  3. Tata 1mg: Quality Control Pharmacist at Pammal
  4. Tata AIA Life: Relationship Manager, Bancassurance at Pune
  5. Tata AIG: Channel Sales Manager at Mumbai
  6. Tata Capital: Relationship Manager, Retail at Mehsana
  7. Tata Communications: Manager, MOVE at Pune
  8. Tata Consultancy Services: Spanish Language Specialist at Chennai
  9. Tata Consumer: Senior Area Sales Manager, North AP at Bengaluru
  10. Tata Electronics: Commodity Specialist at Vemmagal
  11. Tata International: Quality Specialist at Ranipet
  12. Tata Motors: Lead, FPIG at Sanand
  13. Tata Power: Lead, Learning and Development at Mumbai
  14. Tata Steel Netherlands: ATEX Specialist at Flexible Locations (in Dutch)
  15. Tata Steel UK: Accounts Manager at Wolverhampton
  16. Tata Technologies: GSS IAM SMEv at Pune

Related Post

JOBS/ CAREER

Engineers, Managers, Data Scientist and various other Jobs at TATA companies 

Sep 4, 2025
JOBS/ CAREER

UPSC to establish Centre of Excellence as Repository of Best Practices

Sep 3, 2025
JOBS/ CAREER

Cyber Security Analyst, Manager, Operator and other Jobs at Tata Companies

Aug 31, 2025

You missed

TOP AWAAZ BUSINESS AWAAZ

India-US: Piyush Goyal to Visit United States with Delegation on Monday

21 September 2025 1:03 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

India asks Saudi Arabia to mind ‘sensitivities’ after Pakistan defence deal

21 September 2025 12:59 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
JOBS/ CAREER

Job Opportunities at Tata Group of Companies – A Guide for Aspirants

21 September 2025 12:38 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

Delhi Police : बुध विहार में एनकाउंटर, 3 बदमाश गिरफ्तार, 3 पिस्तौल बरामद

21 September 2025 12:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments