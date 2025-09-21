Job Opportunities at Tata Group of Companies – A Guide for Aspirants

Last Updated on September 21, 2025 12:38 am by INDIAN AWAAZ
The Tata Group, one of India’s largest and most respected conglomerates, is actively hiring across multiple sectors and locations. From finance and technology to hospitality and aviation, aspirants have a wide range of roles to explore.
Highlighted Openings
1. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
- Role: Spanish Language Specialist
- Location: Chennai
- Key Skills: Spanish language proficiency, communication, and industry knowledge.
2. Air India
- Role: Route Manager, UK and Europe
- Location: Gurgaon
- Focus: Airline operations, route planning, and international travel management.
3. Tata 1mg
- Role: Quality Control Pharmacist
- Location: Pammal
- Focus: Pharmaceutical quality assurance and compliance.
4. Tata AIA Life Insurance
- Role: Relationship Manager, Bancassurance
- Location: Pune
- Focus: Customer relationship management, insurance sales, and advisory services.
5. Tata Consumer Products
- Role: Senior Area Sales Manager, North AP
- Location: Bengaluru
- Focus: Sales strategy, team management, and regional market growth.
6. Tata Power
- Role: Lead, Learning and Development
- Location: Mumbai
- Focus: Employee training, development programs, and organizational growth.
7. Tata Steel Netherlands & UK
- Roles: ATEX Specialist (Netherlands), Accounts Manager (UK)
- Focus: Technical expertise, finance, and compliance in international settings.
Other Roles Across the Group
- Channel Sales Manager (Tata AIG, Mumbai)
- Relationship Manager, Retail (Tata Capital, Mehsana)
- Manager, MOVE (Tata Communications, Pune)
- Commodity Specialist (Tata Electronics, Vemmagal)
- Quality Specialist (Tata International, Ranipet)
- Lead, FPIG (Tata Motors, Sanand)
- GSS IAM SMEv (Tata Technologies, Pune)
How to Apply
Visit www.tata.com/jobs to explore all vacancies, apply online, and track your application.
Important Advisory for Job Seekers
- Never pay fees to anyone promising jobs.
- Tata Group does not charge for recruitment.
- Always verify roles on the official Tata careers website.
- Sharing verified job openings helps others in their career journey.
