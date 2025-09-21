Job Opportunities at Tata Group of Companies – A Guide for Aspirants

Last Updated on September 21, 2025 12:38 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

The Tata Group, one of India’s largest and most respected conglomerates, is actively hiring across multiple sectors and locations. From finance and technology to hospitality and aviation, aspirants have a wide range of roles to explore.

Highlighted Openings

1. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Role: Spanish Language Specialist

Spanish Language Specialist Location: Chennai

Chennai Key Skills: Spanish language proficiency, communication, and industry knowledge.

2. Air India

Role: Route Manager, UK and Europe

Route Manager, UK and Europe Location: Gurgaon

Gurgaon Focus: Airline operations, route planning, and international travel management.

3. Tata 1mg

Role: Quality Control Pharmacist

Quality Control Pharmacist Location: Pammal

Pammal Focus: Pharmaceutical quality assurance and compliance.

4. Tata AIA Life Insurance

Role: Relationship Manager, Bancassurance

Relationship Manager, Bancassurance Location: Pune

Pune Focus: Customer relationship management, insurance sales, and advisory services.

5. Tata Consumer Products

Role: Senior Area Sales Manager, North AP

Senior Area Sales Manager, North AP Location: Bengaluru

Bengaluru Focus: Sales strategy, team management, and regional market growth.

6. Tata Power

Role: Lead, Learning and Development

Lead, Learning and Development Location: Mumbai

Mumbai Focus: Employee training, development programs, and organizational growth.

7. Tata Steel Netherlands & UK

Roles: ATEX Specialist (Netherlands), Accounts Manager (UK)

ATEX Specialist (Netherlands), Accounts Manager (UK) Focus: Technical expertise, finance, and compliance in international settings.

Other Roles Across the Group

Channel Sales Manager (Tata AIG, Mumbai)

Relationship Manager, Retail (Tata Capital, Mehsana)

Manager, MOVE (Tata Communications, Pune)

Commodity Specialist (Tata Electronics, Vemmagal)

Quality Specialist (Tata International, Ranipet)

Lead, FPIG (Tata Motors, Sanand)

GSS IAM SMEv (Tata Technologies, Pune)

How to Apply

Visit www.tata.com/jobs to explore all vacancies, apply online, and track your application.

Important Advisory for Job Seekers

Never pay fees to anyone promising jobs.

Tata Group does not charge for recruitment .

. Always verify roles on the official Tata careers website.

Sharing verified job openings helps others in their career journey.