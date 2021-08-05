TOKYO 2020: Wrestlers Ravi Kumar and Deepak Punia enter semi-finals

On the 12th day today of Tokyo Olympic, Indian players began their campaign with impressive wins in their respective games.



In Wrestling, Ravi Kumar and Deepak Punia have entered the semi-finals. Ravi Kumar won in the Quarter-final match in the 57 kg category against Georgi Vangelov Valentinov of Bulgaria 14-4 to enter the last four.

Deepak in 86 kg category defeated Jushen Lyn of China 6-3 in the quarter-finals and made a place for himself in the finals. Ravi Kumar will take on Nurislam Sanayev of Kazakhstan while Deepak will meet TAYLOR III David Morris of USA later today at 2.45 PM onwards in the semi-finals.However, Anshu Singh lost to Iryna Kurachkina of Belarus in Women’s freestyle 57 kilogram.

In Golf, Aditi Ashok did fairly well when she got tied at second rank (4 under par) while Diksha Dagar tied at 56th rank (5 over par) after first round.