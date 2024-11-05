Three New Criminal Laws Address Challenges of Contemporary Society: LS Speaker Om Birla

AMN / NEW DELHI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today said that three new criminal laws address challenges of contemporary society. He said, the three new criminal laws were passed after extensive deliberations in the House and Standing Committee.

He was addressing the officials from 83 countries at a programme organized by the Institute of Constitutional and Parliamentary Studies at the Parliament Premises in New Delhi.

Mr. Birla stressed that the public has immense faith in justice, which has become stronger in the journey of 75 years. The Lok Sabha speaker suggested to the diplomats participating in the program that they should havean understanding of country’s legal structure, Parliament proceedings, and democratic system.

Mr. Birla said that India has always respected international laws and has been a strong votary of human rights. He said, this commitment ensures that laws are made to uphold the dignity, liberty and equality of every citizen. Referring to country’s robust arbitration system, Mr. Birla said that arbitration is country’s heritage which has been followed and upheld by people since ancient times.